Charlotte Game Thread***

We’re about 2 hours from kickoff in College Park.
Just posted this week’s injury report and the big news is that transfer wideout Tyrese Chambers will not suit up tonight.
With regards to RT Gottlieb Ayedze, he will suit up and I expect him to start and at the very least be a part of a two-man rotation with Conor Fagan.
