Towson Game Thread***

We're about 25 minutes away from kickoff between the Terps and Towson Tigers in College Park to open the 2023 season.



Towson will be led by first-year head coach Pete Shinnick, who previously won a national title at the DII level. Their big-play guy is punt returner D'Ago Hunter, who is a preseason All-American return man.



The Terps will be looking to build on the past two seasons in which they won 7 and 8 games and had back-to-back bowl wins.



The offense will be led once again by Taulia Tagovailoa with a loaded skill group, but they will start an inexperienced offensive line that will need to gel in a hurry.



Defensively, the d-line is completely revamped but has talent, although not very deep. The linebackers and Jaishawn Barham willl likely lead the defense while the safety group, led by returning starters Beau Brade and Dante Trader should also be a plus.



Per the injury report, new right tackle Gottlieb Ayedze will not suit up today so we will have to wait at least another week to see him play. That's the most significant injury of the 8 guys who are out today.