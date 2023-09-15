Virginia Game Thread***

We're about a half hour from kickoff in College Park between the Terps and Cavs.



The big news leading up to this one is the news that Terps leading tackler Beau Brade will not play tonight due to injury. Possibly making matters worse is nickel safety Glendon Miller being listed as questionable, although he has been on the report and played each of the first two weeks. Perhaps we see Miami transfer Avantae Williams for the first time tonight.



Also worth noting that right tackle Gottlieb Ayedze is once again listed as questionable. He didn't not play last week with the same status so it will be interesting to see if he plays tonight.



The Terps will be wearing a Virginia decal on the back of their helmets in honor of the UVA players that were murdered last year.







Finally, a look at tonight's blackout uniform in all its glory (being modeled by Octavian Smith Jr.)



