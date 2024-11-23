Iowa Game Thread***

It's senior day in College Park as the Terps are in a must-win scenario if they want to go bowling this year.



The big news ahead of this one surrounds the quarterbacks, as Iowa's top two QBs (Cade McNamara and backup Brendan Sullivan) are both out today and Billy Edwards is listed as questionable. If Edwards is able to go at full strength, the Terps should have the upper hand at this position.



The other big injury news is that Iowa's top corner, Jermari Harris, is also out today. This could be a huge boon for Tai Felton, who is just over 200 receiving yards away from the school's all-time single-season record.



At the end of the day, however, I think this game simply comes down to Iowa All-American running back Kaleb Johnson. If he is able to get it going and regularly rip off 5+ yards per carry and goes for well over 100 yards, it could be a long day for the Terps. An effective run-heavy offense from the Hawkeyes would wear down a Terps defense that has had its struggles and perhaps more importantly, keep Maryland's offense off the field.



If the Terps are able to key on the run game and slow down Iowa's offense, I think they have a real shot of winning this one. Lets hope Brian Williams watched a ton of UCLA tape from last week and is able to figure out the secret to stopping Johnson like the Bruins did.