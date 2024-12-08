Purdue Game Thread***

Huge game coming up here at the top of the hour between the Terps and Boilermakers in West Lafayette.



Purdue comes into this one having been run out of the gym at Penn State last time out, while the Terps put on a historical performance at home versus the Buckeyes.



All of that said, Purdue at home is a completely different animal, as they already have a win over Alabama. And for the Terps, this will be their first true road game of the season and you just never know how your team is going to respond the first time in a hostile environment.



With all of that said, I really like the Terps chances here and a win at Mackey would probably propel the Terps into the top 15 and have national pundits talking Final Four contenders.



Game can be seen on BTN.