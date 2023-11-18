ADVERTISEMENT

***Michigan Game Thread***

TSR ScottGreene

TSR ScottGreene

The Guy in Charge
Staff
Nov 10, 2013
27,801
17,119
113
We're about an hour away from the Terps taking on No. 3 Michigan in College Park. Final home game for guys like Tagovailoa and Jeshaun Jones.

The line has actually dropped to +18.5 as we close in on kickoff.

No noteworthy injuries on the Terps side, but Michigan starting LT LaDarius Henderson is out today.

Terps in red helmets, red unis and white pants for today's game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TSR ScottGreene

***Rutgers Game Thread***

Replies
38
Views
561
Terps Insider Premium Forum
TSR ScottGreene
TSR ScottGreene
TSR ScottGreene

***Indiana Game Thread***

Replies
44
Views
803
Terps Insider Premium Forum
bigassmoney
bigassmoney
TSR ScottGreene

***Michigan State Game Thread***

Replies
90
Views
2K
Terps Insider Premium Forum
dc5760
D
TSR ScottGreene

***Music City Bowl Game Thread***

Replies
121
Views
2K
Terps Insider Premium Forum
TheGodfather7
TheGodfather7
TSR ScottGreene

WBB: Terps advance to B1G semis with win over top-seeded Ohio State

Replies
11
Views
7K
Terps Insider Premium Forum
dc5760
D
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today