Indiana Game Thread***

We're about 20 minutes from tipoff between the Terps and Hoosiers in Bloomington. Good chance this game is ugly. Like rock fight ugly. These two teams come into this one as two of the worst three-point shooting teams in America. Both teams have had some issues with keeping opponents off the offensive glass, as well.



For Maryland, they need to minimize the unforced turnovers and make a concerted effort to get the ball inside to Reese. Luckily for the Terps, Woodson is old-school NBA and would probably rather chop his arm off than run any kind of zone defense.



Maryland definitely has the better backcourt, while the Terps' front court will have their hands full with an Indiana starting front line as talented as any in America.



Tonight a homecoming of sorts for Geronimo who played for the Hoosiers the past three seasons, while Derik Queen likely to have an eye on this one as he continues to evaluate.