ADVERTISEMENT

***Indiana Game Thread***

TSR ScottGreene

TSR ScottGreene

The Guy in Charge
Staff
Nov 10, 2013
27,860
17,209
113
We're about 20 minutes from tipoff between the Terps and Hoosiers in Bloomington. Good chance this game is ugly. Like rock fight ugly. These two teams come into this one as two of the worst three-point shooting teams in America. Both teams have had some issues with keeping opponents off the offensive glass, as well.

For Maryland, they need to minimize the unforced turnovers and make a concerted effort to get the ball inside to Reese. Luckily for the Terps, Woodson is old-school NBA and would probably rather chop his arm off than run any kind of zone defense.

Maryland definitely has the better backcourt, while the Terps' front court will have their hands full with an Indiana starting front line as talented as any in America.

Tonight a homecoming of sorts for Geronimo who played for the Hoosiers the past three seasons, while Derik Queen likely to have an eye on this one as he continues to evaluate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TSR ScottGreene

***Indiana Game Thread***

Replies
44
Views
817
Terps Insider Premium Forum
bigassmoney
bigassmoney
TSR ScottGreene

Maryland Football's Home Game Against Northwestern Moved to Friday, Oct. 11

Replies
11
Views
383
Terps Insider Premium Forum
huehueterp
huehueterp
TSR ScottGreene

MLAX: No. 7 Terps rally to beat No. 2 Duke, 14-11

Replies
3
Views
292
Terps Insider Premium Forum
TheGodfather7
TheGodfather7
TSR ScottGreene

Derik Queen officially signed

Replies
0
Views
310
Terps Insider Premium Forum
TSR ScottGreene
TSR ScottGreene
TSR ScottGreene

***Maryland Men’s Lax National Champioship Game Thread***

Replies
42
Views
675
Terps Insider Premium Forum
ETerpisUnum
ETerpisUnum
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today