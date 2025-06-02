ADVERTISEMENT

Update on top-100 visitor CJ Sadler

Greg Smith

Jan 18, 2024
The Terps hosted the no. 42 player in the nation for an official visit when SLOT CJ Sadler visited this weekend. Maryland is battling the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, USC and many more for his pledge.

According to his coach Marvin Rushing, the visit could not have gone much better.

“He absolutely loved the visit,” Rushing said. “He was blown away by the quality of people. From the staff, players, and to the community overall.”

Sadler has played his recruitment very close to the vest and hasn’t even released a full official visit schedule yet. Maryland getting him on campus first for an official is massive for the program.
 
