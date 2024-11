We're about 45 minutes from kickoff between the Terps and PSU in Happy Valley. Obviously, Terps just looking to play spoiler in this one and take some momentum into the offseason. Going to be tough though, as starting LB Caleb Wheatland is out, starting frosh OL Terez Davis is out and No. 3 wideout Octavian Smith is out. And we still don't know if Billy is a go with his thumb injury.